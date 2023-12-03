Uknown demonstrator sets self on fire near Israeli consulate

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events on Friday, a protester in Atlanta, Georgia, suffered severe injuries after setting themselves on fire near the Israeli consulate. The incident, labeled as an extreme political protest by Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, occurred outside the diplomatic mission and left the individual in critical condition with major burns. A security guard was also injured while attempting to intervene.



The protester's age and gender were not specified, and the motives behind the act of self-immolation remain unclear. Despite the presence of a Palestinian flag at the scene and the use of gasoline as an accelerant, investigators have ruled out any connection to terrorism.



Schierbaum emphasized that consular officials were never in danger during the incident, although the nature of the act prompted an increased police presence in Atlanta, given the existing religious and political tensions related to the Middle East conflict.



Local law enforcement discovered a Palestinian flag near the site, and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, are actively involved in the ongoing investigation. The Israeli Consulate responded to the incident with a statement from Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon, expressing sorrow over the self-immolation and denouncing it as a "horrific" expression of "hate and incitement toward Israel."



The tragic event highlights the complex intersection of political tensions and personal acts of protest, raising questions about the broader implications of such extreme measures within the context of international conflicts. As investigators work to unravel the motives behind the incident, the diplomatic fallout and increased security measures underscore the challenges faced by authorities in mitigating the impact of heightened political emotions on the local and international stage.



