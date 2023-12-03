Transit of commodities through Iran hikes by 6.84 percent

(MENAFN) The Deputy Transport Minister has reported a notable 6.84 percent increase in the transit of commodities through Iran during the eighth Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 23-November 21) compared to the same month in the previous year. Shahriyar Afandizadeh disclosed that a total of 1,541,849 tons of goods were successfully transited via Iran during this period.



Providing a broader perspective on the annual performance, Afandizadeh stated that there has been a substantial 28.2 percent rise in the transit of commodities through Iran over the first eight months of the current year (March 21-November 21) when juxtaposed with the corresponding period in the past year. The cumulative transit volume for this timeframe amounted to an impressive 9,458,862 tons.



Afandizadeh attributed these achievements to the advancements in transit negotiations and the successful implementation of the "Iran-Way" initiative. This strategic approach has played a pivotal role in fostering growth in the country's transit sector, solidifying Iran's position as a key transit hub.



Highlighting the sustained momentum in recent transit records and the escalating interest from governments, traders, and stakeholders in the transport sectors across neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries, the official underscored the efficacy of the 13th government's transformational approach. Emphasis has been placed on cultivating comprehensive economic relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing the strategic importance of transit in this overarching framework.

