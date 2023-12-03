Iran’s loading, unloading of goods ascent by 7 percent in 8 months

(MENAFN) During the initial eight months of the ongoing Iranian calendar year (spanning from March 21 to November 21), Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported a noteworthy ascent of seven percent in the loading and unloading activities of goods compared to the analogous period in the preceding year.



The cumulative volume of commodities transacted within the ports during this eight-month interval reached an impressive 153,871,295 tons.



Particularly in the realm of containerized goods, there was a discernible three percent uptick in loading and unloading operations, with a total of 1,787,110 TEUs processed. This contrasts with the 1,740,208 TEUs recorded during the corresponding eight months in the prior year.



Looking back at the comprehensive data released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, the trend of expansion in port activities becomes even more apparent.



In the concluding Iranian calendar year 1400 (culminating on March 20), the loading and unloading of goods in Iran's ports experienced a substantial 17 percent surge compared to the antecedent year. The aggregate volume for that period tallied an impressive 152.91 million tons, signifying a noteworthy augmentation from the 130.69 million tons reported in the previous year.



Zooming in on the container sector, operations during the said year reached a significant milestone of 2.1 million TEUs, collectively weighing 24.57 million tons. This marked a substantial 13.5 percent escalation from the 1.85 million TEUs managed in the Iranian calendar year 1399. The data paints a robust picture of the ongoing growth and vitality within Iran's maritime trade activities.

