World Bank To Allocate More Than $40 Billion To Fight Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank plans to allocate more than $40 billion annually
for projects to combat climate change, said World Bank Group
President Ajay Banga at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Azernews reports, citing Trend.
According to him, this ambitious initiative will be implemented
starting from 2025, with financing exceeding initial expectations
by $9 billion.
Banga emphasized that the International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development and the International Development Association will
evenly allocate funds for both reducing and adapting to climate
change.
