Azerbaijani Delegation Attending World Media Summit In China

The 5th World Media Summit (WMS) has kicked off in Guangzhou,
China, Azernews reports.
The 5th WMS has gathered over 450 participants from 101
countries and regions, including representatives of 197 mainstream
media outlets, think tanks, government agencies and diplomatic
missions to China, and UN agencies and international
organizations.
Azerbaijan is represented by Executive Director of the Media
Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of the AZERTAC Board Vugar Aliyev, Head of the Section
on Foreign Media Affairs of the Department for Work with NGOs and
Communication of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan
Orkhan Sattarov.
Themed "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media
Development," the summit will address topics including bolstering
media confidence, coping with opportunities and challenges
presented by new technologies, exploring new markets in the digital
age, and striving for a shared future in global media
cooperation.
Speakers included Hu Heping, Executive Deputy Head of the
Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party, Wang Weizhong,
governor of Guangdong province, Fu Hua, President of Xinhua News
Agency, Sue Brooks, Reuters Managing Director, First Deputy
Director General of TASS agency Mikhail Gusman. Speeches mainly
centered around active news exchange, application of artificial
intelligence, challenges facing journalism etc.
The summit will run until December 8 with plenary and panel
sessions.
Co-initiated by a collection of media organizations with global
influence -- including Xinhua News Agency, the Associated Press,
Reuters, TASS Russian News Agency, the first summit, organized by
Xinhua, was held in Beijing in 2009.
With Moscow hosting the second in 2012, followed by the third in
Doha, Qatar, in 2016, and Beijing in 2021 for the fourth summit via
video link, the World Media Summit has demonstrated its commitment
to inclusivity and a diverse representation of global media
perspectives.