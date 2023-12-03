Some 395 Settlements Left Without Electricity In Lviv Region, 26 In Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power supply services have been interrupted in 395 settlements across the Lviv region due to the accumulation of wet snow.

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of now, due to the accumulation of wet snow, 395 settlements are remaining without electricity in the Lviv region (154 of them completely and 241 partially),” Kozytskyi wrote.

Most settlements were affected in the Yavoriv, Zhovkva and Staryi Sambir directions. A total of 507 power engineers and 177 equipment units are working to restore the supply of electricity.

At the same time, 3,135 household consumers are remaining without electricity in the Khmelnytskyi region due to the accumulation of wet snow and strong wind.

Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration mentioned that, due to the deterioration in weather conditions, power supply services were interrupted in 26 settlements across the Volochysk, Horodok, Slavuta and Teofipol communities.

Eight repair crews and 13 equipment units are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.