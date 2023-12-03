Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 86 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 2, 2023, Russian troops launched 86 attacks on settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region.
The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Yesterday, 12 enemy drones attacked Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka and Luhivske. The occupiers also struck Mala Tokmachka with multiple launch rocket systems,” Malashko wrote.
Additionally, Russian troops launched 73 artillery strikes on Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Plavni, Kamianske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, and other frontline settlements.
Regional authorities received three reports on the damage caused by Russian attacks. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
