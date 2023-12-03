Russia's Missile Strike On Novohrodivka: Rescuers Finish Dismantling Works

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dismantling works at the site of a 3-storey residential house, which had been partially destroyed in Russia's recent missile strike on the Donetsk region's Novohrodivka, have been completed.

The relevant statement was made by Suspilne , referring to Novohrodivka Town Military Administration Head Oleksandr Shevchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Additional works are underway at the site. The National Police and other services are working there. As soon as we obtain a permit, we will continue works,” Spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region Stanislav Baldin said.

Relevant efforts are underway to restore communications, namely power supply services. Eight civilians are staying in the apartments which had remained intact. The rest of house residents moved to their relatives or friends.

A reminder that, on the night of November 30, 2023, Russia launched a missile strike on the Donetsk region's Novohrodivka. Initially, one person was reported killed and five injured. Four people were likely to remain trapped under the rubble.

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service