Execution Of Ukrainian Defenders: Prosecutors Probing Violation Of Laws Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the shooting of unarmed Ukrainian defenders by Russian servicemen.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On December 2, 2023, a video surfaced online showing unarmed Ukrainian defenders being shot by Russian servicemen. According to preliminary data, this happened near an observation post near the village of Stepove, Pokrovsk district.

"The video shows a group of individuals in Russian uniforms shooting at close range two unarmed servicemen in the uniforms of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who surrendered as prisoners. Investigators and prosecutors have started an investigation into this fact," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

It noted that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and amounts to a grave international crime.

Ukraine's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, said he would appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations to record yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation - the execution of surrendering Ukrainian defenders.