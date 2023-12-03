Bad Weather Leaves 64 Settlements In Khmelnytskyi Region Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 64 towns and villages in the Khmelnytskyi region have been left without electricity due to bad weather.

The Khmelnytskyi regional military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Due to adverse weather conditions (gusts of wind and ice) in the Khmelnytskyi region, 64 settlements were completely blacked out and 29 were partially blacked out," the post said.

A total of 7,194 customers (6,906 households and 288 non-household customers) remain without power.

Employees of JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo are taking measures to restore the electricity supply.