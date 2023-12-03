Türkiye Resumes Evacuation Of Its Citizens From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Türkiye has
resumed the evacuation of its citizens from the Gaza Strip, said by
the official representative of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign
Affairs Oncu Keceli, Trend reports.
According to him, a total of 142 people, including Turkish
citizens and their family members, were transferred from the Gaza
Strip to Egypt on December 2. They are scheduled to be transferred
from Cairo to Istanbul this evening.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav
Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03122023000187011040ID1107527397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.