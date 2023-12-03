Türkiye Resumes Evacuation Of Its Citizens From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Türkiye has resumed the evacuation of its citizens from the Gaza Strip, said by the official representative of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oncu Keceli, Trend reports.

According to him, a total of 142 people, including Turkish citizens and their family members, were transferred from the Gaza Strip to Egypt on December 2. They are scheduled to be transferred from Cairo to Istanbul this evening.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

