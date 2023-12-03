King Returns To Jordan After Participating In COP28

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Sunday after a visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28.

