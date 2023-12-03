Jordan Presides Over ACAO's Executive Council Meeting In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- Captain Haitham Misto, Chief Commissioner of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Chairman of Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), presided over the 68th session of the Organization's Executive Council.The meeting, commencing on Saturday and extending into Sunday, took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.In an official statement released on Sunday, Misto underscored the pivotal importance of this session, with its primary agenda revolving around coordinating member states' stances within international forums.Discussions focused on implementing the recommendations stemming from the organization's technical committees, addressing critical areas such as Air Transport, Air Navigation, Air Safety, Aviation Security, and Environmental concerns. Concurrently, the meeting addressed organizational and financial aspects relevant to the organization's operations.One of the core focal points during the session involved deliberations on sustainable aviation fuel. Additionally, key outcomes from the Third Aviation Alternative Fuel Conference, held in Dubai, were brought to the forefront for analysis and consideration.The gathering provided a platform to review and evaluate the accomplishments and ongoing projects undertaken by the ACAO, and served as a forum to explore avenues for bolstering collaboration with international and regional aviation entities.