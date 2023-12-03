NSCP Encourages Support For Local, Arab Products

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- The National Society for Consumer Protection (NSCP) on Sunday called upon citizens to give preference to local and Arab products, emphasizing their superior quality and competitiveness when compared to foreign goods.The society highlighted that these domestically and Arab-produced items are frequently available at more affordable prices than their imported counterparts.Mohammad Obeidat, NSCP President, underscored in a statement that the current difficult economic conditions necessitate a conscious effort to reduce reliance on foreign goods whenever a local or Arab alternative of comparable quality and reasonable pricing is available.Additionally, he highlighted the presence of such alternatives in various markets, including food, medical, and health supplies.Furthermore, Obaidat appealed to merchants to consider the financial challenges faced by the majority of citizens and adopt a fair and reasonable profit margin that benefits all parties involved in the exchange process.He noted that reducing commodity prices would serve as an incentive to stimulate market activity and increase sales, ultimately leading to higher profits for businesses.