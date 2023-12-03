Israeli Forces Arrest 40 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces early Sunday arrested 40 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank, according to a Palestinian source.In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that Israeli forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Hebron, Bethlehem, Jericho, and Jenin, and apprehended 40 locals.

