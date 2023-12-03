89 Palestinians With Qatari Residency Evacuated From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- Qatar has announced the successful evacuation of 89 Palestinians holding Qatari residency from the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian city of Al-Arish.The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Sunday, highlighting the coordination between Qatar and Egypt in executing this operation.The evacuation, carried out by a plane belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces, is part of Qatar's ongoing humanitarian efforts aimed at safeguarding civilians in Gaza and providing them with essential support.The ministry emphasized that these evacuation efforts will continue, ensuring the safe return of Qatari residency holders who remain stranded in the Strip.