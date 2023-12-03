-->


France: One Person Killed, Two Others Wounded In Knife Attack In Paris


12/3/2023 5:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- One person was killed and two others were wounded in an attack in the French capital, Paris, said French authorities on Sunday.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on (X) that French police arrested a man who was attacking passers-by near the Eiffel Tower late Saturday.
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the family of the German who was killed in the "terrorist attack", noting that the suspected attacker was "quickly" arrested and justice must now be achieved "in the name of the French people." (end)
