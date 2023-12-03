France: One Person Killed, Two Others Wounded In Knife Attack In Paris

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- One person was killed and two others were wounded in an attack in the French capital, Paris, said French authorities on Sunday.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on (X) that French police arrested a man who was attacking passers-by near the Eiffel Tower late Saturday.
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the family of the German who was killed in the "terrorist attack", noting that the suspected attacker was "quickly" arrested and justice must now be achieved "in the name of the French people." (end)
mo
MENAFN03122023000071011013ID1107527323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.