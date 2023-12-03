Poland emphasizes imperative need for nuclear energy

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with a news agency Poland's Minister of Climate and Environment, Anna Moskwa, emphasized the imperative need for nuclear energy as a crucial component in the acceleration of emission reduction efforts. According to Moskwa, achieving swift progress in emission reduction necessitates the presence of stable energy, leading her to assert that nuclear power plants represent the singular solution to meet this demand.



Moskwa underscored that Poland is approaching this critical matter from a scientific standpoint rather than a political one. She highlighted the country's commitment to adopting an evidence-based approach to expedite the reduction of emissions, reinforcing the idea that stable energy is synonymous with both security and sovereignty for nations.



During the interview, conducted by Lubna Bouza, the editor-in-chief of economics at Sky News Arabia, Moskwa elaborated on the relationship between stable energy and emission reduction. She pointed out that stable energy becomes essential in the context of efforts to replace or compensate for power plants relying on fossil fuels, aligning with the broader goal of eliminating fossil fuels from the energy landscape entirely.



"If we want to completely get rid of fossil fuels forever, we need stable energy as an alternative to power plants that rely on fossil fuels," asserted Minister Moskwa, signaling a proactive and strategic approach to transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. The interview sheds light on Poland's commitment to navigating the complex intersection of energy, emissions, and environmental sustainability through a scientifically grounded perspective.

