EGX sees new records with increasing markets value in November

(MENAFN) In a remarkable achievement, the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) witnessed unprecedented success in November, recording record-breaking profits in market value. The market's total capitalization of restricted shares surged to an impressive 1.67 trillion Egyptian pounds (USD54 billion), marking a substantial 9.2 percent increase from the end of October, which stood at 1.536 trillion pounds.



The widely watched EGX30 index continued its upward trajectory, registering a remarkable 9.7 percent rise and reaching levels of 24,735 points, with a peak value achieved at an impressive 25,945 points. Correspondingly, the index's market capitalization experienced a significant surge, climbing by 7.9 percent to reach 1.136 trillion pounds.



Another notable performer was the EGX70 EWI index, which exhibited a remarkable jump of about 22 percent, closing at 5,274 points. The market capitalization for this index also saw a substantial increase, rising by 13 percent to reach 342 billion pounds.



The overall trading dynamics in November reflected heightened market activity, with the total trading value reaching approximately 927.5 billion pounds. This impressive figure was achieved through a trading volume of 32 billion notes executed via 2.7 million transactions. Stocks played a significant role, constituting 11.5 percent of the total trading value within the exchange, while bonds dominated the trading landscape, representing 88.5 percent of the total trading value during the month.



The outstanding performance of the Egyptian Stock Exchange during November underscores its resilience and attractiveness to investors, showcasing robust growth and reinforcing its position as a key player in the region's financial landscape.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107527265