Bosch Launches New Fixed Dome Cameras

Doha, Qatar: Bosch, a leading Manufactures of security and surveillance solutions, announced that its NDE-5702-AL and NDE-5703-AL Fixed Dome cameras have launched recently.

These cameras have been meticulously designed to deliver top-notch surveillance capabilities, tailored for both indoor and outdoor environments, rendering them versatile for a wide array of applications. A standout feature of these fixed network cameras is the inclusion of the embedded IVA Pro Buildings Pack, ensuring reliable deep learning-based detection. Additionally, they support the IVA Pro Perimeter Pack and IVA Pro Traffic Pack through optional licensing.

Within the IVA Pro Buildings Pack, these cameras boast an extensive range of functionalities. Trigger options encompass detecting any object, objects within a specified field, line crossing, entering or leaving a defined area, loitering, following a designated route, identifying objects stopping or starting to move, counting, occupancy monitoring, and tracking condition changes. Filters, including duration, size, aspect ratio, direction, color, and object classes (Persons and Vehicles), offer enhanced precision.

The tamper detection feature further enhances security by identifying global changes, overly bright or dark scenes, and reference checks. Moreover, these cameras have the capability to support additional analytics through licensing options, such as the IVA Perimeter Pack and IVA Traffic Pack.

In terms of video capture and storage, the fixed network cameras employ H.265 and H.264 compression technologies. The NDE-5702-AL model captures 1080p HD video at impressive rates of up to 60 images per second, while the NDE-5703-AL model excels with 5 MP video at rates of up to 30 images per second.

Ensuring comprehensive surveillance, the fixed network cameras also feature intelligent IR night vision with adjustable intensity, allowing for both automated and manual control. Equipped with four highly efficient LEDs, these cameras can capture clear images within a range of 45 meters (148 feet), enhancing visibility and security during low-light conditions.

Director & CEO, Jumbo Security Equipments services W.L. L"These cameras are designed to provide reliable and high-quality surveillance, and we are confident that they will meet the needs of our customers in Qatar."

Jumbo Security Equipments services W.L. L is the authorised distributor for Bosch CCTV Camera and Security Systems in Qatar.