Tourism industry takes severe hit in wake of Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) Since the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the tourism industry in the Middle East has taken a severe hit, posing a significant threat to countries like Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt that heavily rely on tourism as a crucial economic lifeline. The ongoing conflict has deterred tourists from visiting the region, with notable repercussions for renowned tourist destinations such as Petra in Jordan.



Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the celebrated rock-cut city, witnessed a stark decline in tourist numbers last month compared to the bustling activity observed in October. Amer Nizami, a tour guide with 46 years of experience, expressed concern over the situation, noting a significant drop in visitors. He highlighted the cessation of organized flights covering multiple destinations, including Jordan, the West Bank, and Israel. Many reservations, particularly from groups originating in the United States, were canceled in the aftermath of the conflict's outbreak.



Safi Al-Nawafleh, the receptionist at the Petra Palace Hotel, echoed Nizami's observations, citing a substantial decrease in visitor numbers ranging from 25 to 50 percent in major hotels. Smaller establishments faced an even more drastic decline, with some reportedly receiving no guests at all.



The conflict, which erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, has resulted in a tragic toll, with Israeli authorities reporting 1,200 casualties, predominantly civilians, during the initial days of the conflict. In response, Israel conducted a devastating bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip starting on October 27, coupled with extensive ground operations, resulting in approximately 15,000 deaths, mostly civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas government.



Despite a truce commencing on November 24, the respite was short-lived, as hostilities resumed when Israel resumed bombing and Hamas retaliated with rocket attacks. The continued violence exacerbates the challenges faced by the already beleaguered tourism sector in the affected Middle Eastern countries.

