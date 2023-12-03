Double Delight For Haidan Ibrahim Wins Amateur Class

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Saeed Haidan scored a grand double in the Big Tour and Open Class while young Ibrahim Khaled Al Kuwari took the Amateur Riders' class top honours as the fifth round of Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab concluded at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation, yesterday.

Haidan, who has been reveling with fine form of late, stood out in Table A, One round against the clock with jump-off, Art. 238.2.2 (145/150cm) class in the Big Tour riding bay gelding Dejavu. He returned a faultless 45 to take the top podium spot ahead of Khalid Mohammed El Emadi (39; 4 faults) astride Little Lord Pezi 2. Rashid Towain Al Marri claimed the third podium place on Incredible W (43; 4 faults). Engineer Nasser Mubarak Al Hajri honoured the winners of the Big Tour.

Haidan also topped the Open Class (Table A, One round against the clock, Art 238.2.1| 120/125cm) riding Miss Chili in a best faultless time of 53. Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri on Destiny 297 was second (53), and Ali Saeed Al Misned astride Sealine was a close third (53).



Mohammed Saeed Haidan guides Dejavu over a fence during the Big Tour event.

Abdullah Al Qashouti, Media Director, Longines Hathab, honoured the top three finishers in the round.

Earlier, in the Amateur Riders' category (Table A, Special two phases, Art. 274.2.5 | 100cm), Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari gave a good impression riding Just In Time to victory faultlessly in 24.43 & 22.

The second podium spot was claimed by Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani on Beyonce (25.54 & 23), while Saoud Ahmed Al Boinin - astride Diademe De B'Neville, finished third (24.32 & 24).

Faisal Al Kahla, Deputy Director, Longines Hathab, awarded winners of the Amateur class.

Meanwhile, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nooh Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Longines Hathab, praised the success of the first five rounds of competitions of the 7th edition of the dressage and showjumping Tour - organized jointly by the Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation and Al Shaqab.

He said the organisers are keen to raise the level of competition and encourage the efforts of riders by expanding the scope of competitions in both showjumping and dressage.

“This year, two new categories of future riders have been added to the regular schedule as permanent competitions in all rounds. The amateur category has been introduced in showjumping, bringing the total number of events to seven permanent levels in all rounds. The organizing committee also continues its support for dressage with two previously approved categories,” he said.