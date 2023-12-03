Lukasek Rides Harb To Ras Al Noof Cup Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rabban Racing's homebred Harb yesterday excelled to bag his third victory of the season winning yesterday's feature, the Ras Al Noof Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse.

Trainer Rashid Al Jehani and jockey Tomas Lukasek teamed up for half a length victory in the 1300m Local Thoroughbred Open Race for 3YO+.

Bab Al Rayyan under Lukas Delozier was second while Mater was third in the race with Szczepan Mazur in the saddle.

Earlier during the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Third Al Uqda Meeting, jockey Alberto Sanna notched up a hat-trick on seven-race card day guiding Bella Ciaco, Basheer Al Shahania and Nayer Bu Thaila to victories.