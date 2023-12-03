Chebli Clinches A Double As Fornaciari Seals P3 Title With Victory In Final Round Of National Sprint

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lebanese driver Mansour Chebli sealed a dominant Qatar National Sprint season by winning both Production Class 1 and Open Class 1 titles as the popular series concluded yesterday. Maher Serre clinched the Production Class 2 title, while Francesco Fornaciari secured the Production Class 3 (P3) title at the end of the sixth and final round held at the Open Parking Lot beside Lusail Sports Arena. The Open Class 2 title was won by Jad Alawar.

Chebli, who had already gained an unassailable lead in both O1 and P1 classes, yesterday won both of the events in his Renault Clio. Saudi driver Abdulaziz Al Ramih won the O2 class, driving a Nissan 370z. Qatar's Hammam Al Chamaa won the O3 Class in her Chevy on the final day of the series. P2 Class title winner Maher Serre won the same class yesterday in his Porsche Cayman GTS.

Meanwhile, the title race in the Production Class 3 came down to the wire in the last round, with Hassan Ali Abbasi, Abdulla Ali Al Abbasi, and Fornaciari vying for the coveted title.

Fornaziari clinched the victory in the last round, securing full points yesterday, while overnight points leader Hassan finished second as he dropped to second spot in the standings. Abdulla, who came third in the final round, also finished third in the final standings of the P3 class.