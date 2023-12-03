Khalifa Stadium To Host Finishers MMA Championship Next Year

Finishers Championship 2024 Qatar will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on February 17, 2024. The top fighters will take part in the 12-match eliminator Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event. An organising committee meeting with regards to the event was held yesterday, attended by Chairman of the board of directors of Finishers Championship Qatar 2024 Sheikh Ali bin Mohamed bin Ghanam bin Ali Al Thani, Finishers Championship Global Chairman Jai K. Sudharsan and other top officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.