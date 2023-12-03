Sheikha Moza Meets Consort Of President Of The Republic Of Cuba

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Education Above All Foundation, met on Sunday with HE Dr. Lis Cuesta Peraza, Consort of the President of the Republic of Cuba. The meeting discussed avenues of collaboration in the fields of education and healthcare.

