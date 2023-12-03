89 Palestinians With Qatar Residency Evacuated From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar evacuated 89 Palestinians with Qatar residency from the Gaza Strip through the city of Al-Arish.

They were evacuated by plane, belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

This step comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and provide them with the necessary support, while work continues to evacuate Qatar residency holders stranded in the Gaza Strip.