89 Palestinians With Qatar Residency Evacuated From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar evacuated 89 Palestinians with Qatar residency from the Gaza Strip through the city of Al-Arish.
They were evacuated by plane, belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.
This step comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and provide them with the necessary support, while work continues to evacuate Qatar residency holders stranded in the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN03122023000063011010ID1107527077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.