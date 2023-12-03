Sharjah Celebrates The UAE's 52Nd Union Day

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Sharjah concluded the 52nd Union Day celebrations, which lasted for 12 days, with wide participation from all segments of society including government entities, private sector institutions, Emiratis, international residents, and visitors to the emirate.

Over 200 activities organized by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee took place in the cities of Sharjah, Mleiha, Dibba Al Hosn, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Bataeh, Al Mudam, Al Dhaid, and Al Hamriyah. Celebrations also took place in cultural and tourist areas as Al Dhaid Fort, the heritage villages in Al Hamriyah, Mleiha, Kalba. Other locations included Wadi Al Hilo, the National Park in Sharjah, Al Hosn Island Canal, Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Kalba Lake, and Al Bataeh Public Park.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said:“Sharjah's activities to celebate the 52nd Union Day focused on combining pride with the culture and heritage of Emirati society and its national identity. Over more than 52 years, the UAE has prioritized development, growth, and future outlook, making it a pioneering regional and global model in caring for human development, tolerance and coexistence, and tirelessly striving to build a better sustainable future for current and future generations, thanks to the wise vision of our leadership.”

“The activities to celebrate Union Day come from the sincere faith of every one of us in the greatness of what our dear country has given us since the announcement of its union by the founding fathers, all the way to our wise leadership, which always shapes the future and implements what exceeds our expectations. This faith and love are firm in the heart of everyone who lives on this land. This was evident in the participation of large numbers of nationalities living in Sharjah and its visitors.”

This year's celebrations were characterized by the diversity of events and activities around 9 regions in Sharjah, which focused on displaying the achievements, history, and heritage of the UAE, and including a wide range of popular marches, heritage and cultural performances and shows that reflect the identity of the Emirati and Arab society, the importance of maintaining a sustainable lifestyle, educational workshops for children and adults, productive families exhibitions, and more.

