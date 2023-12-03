1 Killed, 2 Injured In Attack In Central Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One person died and two others were injured after an assailant stabbed passers-by in central Paris on Saturday evening.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the suspect attacked tourists, killing one and injuring two others.

"Police officers have just bravely arrested an attacker going after passers-by in Paris," the minister wrote on social media platform X. "Please avoid the area," he added.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker is French, was born in 1997 and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

