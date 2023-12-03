President's Visit Establishes New Spheres Of Co-Operation Between Qatar And Cuba: Cuban Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State of Qatar Alain Perez Torres affirmed the depth of the relationship between his country and the State of Qatar, describing the relations between Cuba and Qatar as excellent and cover the bilateral and multilateral fields.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Cuban Ambassador said that the main goal of the visit of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the State of Qatar is strengthen the bilateral ties and co-operation between the two countries, establishing new spheres of cooperation.

He explained that the two countries have a solid base in the close ties of friendship between the late Cuban President Fidel Castro and HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The sympathy and chemistry achieved between both leaders were the bases for the development of the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation that exist today between the State of Qatar and Cuba, and both leaders gave a significant boost to the relations between our respective governments and peoples, he said.

He indicated that Qatar and Cuba share common principles and objectives in international relations, including the promotion of peace and friendly relations between countries, international cooperation in solving global problems, respect for the principle of sovereign equality of all States, the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries and the defense of its sovereignty and its independence.

He said that the government and people of Cuba highly appreciate the relations with the government and people of Qatar, adding, "We are grateful for the solidarity and cooperation received, particularly the support for our call to end the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba."

The ambassador considered the health sector to be one of the most prominent areas of cooperation between the two countries, as thousands of Cuban health workers have provided their medical services; indicating that the potential for development is still vast and therefore the authorities of both countries are working to consolidate and expand medical cooperation.

The Cuban Ambassador expected an increase in cooperation in new sectors after the Cuban President's visit to Doha, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, tourism, investment, trade, culture, sports, and education.

"We believe that accelerated progress is possible; we are working to achieve concrete results," he added.

He pointed out that both governments are reviewing proposals for agreements that could be signed during our president's visit to Qatar.

At the end of his statement to QNA, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State of Qatar Alain Perez Torres mentioned the cultural activities and events carried out by the embassy in coordination with Qatari institutions such as the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and Katara Cultural Village, saying: "In this last Institution there is even a sculpture that commemorates the friendly relations between our countries and a mural by a Cuban plastic artist that was made prior to the Soccer World Cup."

MENAFN03122023000067011011ID1107527023