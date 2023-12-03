Russian chocolate exports experience 9 percent increase YoY

(MENAFN) According to a Russian news agency, citing information from UN Comtrade and the national association of confectionary makers (Askond), Russian chocolate exports experienced a 9 percent increase year-on-year from January to September. This surge positioned the country as the 11th largest global supplier.



During the initial nine months of 2023, Russia exported a total of 170,000 tons of chocolate products globally, valued at over USD535 million.



“These figures confirm that export remains one of the key areas of development for the Russian confectionery industry,” Askond informed the media outlet.



During the reported period, data indicated that Germany maintained its position as the world's leading chocolate exporter, achieving sales of USD3.84 billion, reflecting a 13 percent increase from the previous year. Belgium secured the second spot on the list, witnessing a 1 percent growth in chocolate exports, reaching USD1.77 billion. The Netherlands followed closely, experiencing an 18 percent increase in exports to USD1.66 billion. Poland, Canada, Italy, Malaysia, the US, the UK, and Switzerland completed the top ten list of confectionery exporters worldwide.



This report coincides with a notable surge in cocoa prices, reaching their highest levels in almost half a century this week. The increase is attributed to a combination of declining global supply and heightened demand for chocolate.



Industry analysts are cautioning that further price spikes are likely due to the potential threat to global supply posed by the El Nino weather phenomenon, which is expected to bring dry conditions to West Africa in the coming months. Additionally, supply shortages are being exacerbated by an upswing in global demand for cocoa beans, with increased processing activities in Europe, Brazil, as well as Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in recent months.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107526963