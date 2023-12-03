US climate envoy pledges to close all coal-fired power plants

(MENAFN) At the COP28 climate conference, US climate envoy John Kerry made a commitment to shut down all coal-fired power plants, announcing the country's intention to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) in an effort to phase out this fossil fuel.



Reportedly, the deadline for this commitment is 2035, aligning with the presidential administration's goal of entirely eliminating fossil fuels. Kerry stated that the nation's energy requirements will transition to reliance on wind and solar power.



Despite being home to the third-largest number of coal-fired power stations globally, the US has not constructed a new one in over ten years and aims to close down more than half of its existing coal plants within the next "several years," as per a PPCA press release from Saturday.



Currently, just under 20 percent of the US's electricity is generated from coal, and there are plans to shut down 173 plants by 2030 and an additional 54 by 2040, as outlined in a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Finance Analysis.



Kerry suggested that the United States' participation in the alliance would be leveraged to advocate for and advance renewable energy sources. “We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities,” he stated in a declaration.



The PPCA saw additional signatories as the Czech Republic, Norway, Iceland, Cyprus, and the Dominican Republic joined, expanding its membership to over 50 countries.



It's worth noting that Cyprus, Iceland, and Norway do not have coal plants, and the Dominican Republic relies on this energy source for just 10 percent of its needs.



On the other hand, the Czech Republic, ranking as the third-largest consumer of coal in Europe, aims to replace 50 percent of its energy derived from coal by 2033.

