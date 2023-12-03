US CENTCOM declares interception of Iranian drone in Gulf region

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) declared the interception of an Iranian drone in close proximity to its Dwight D Eisenhower carrier in the Gulf region.



In a declaration, CENTCOM stated that it interrupted the Iranian UAV that was "operating in an unsafe and unprofessional manner during aircraft carrier flight operations in the Arabian Gulf."



While the majority of Arab countries refer to it as the Arabian Gulf, the Iranian side maintains that its official and internationally recognized name is the Persian Gulf.



It pointed out that "the US navy will continue to fly and sail where international law allows."



On November 26, CENTCOM declared that the Carrier Strike Group Eisenhower arrived to the Gulf waters region "to support USCENTCOM missions."



On November 28, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) released a video showing an Iranian surveillance drone capturing footage of the US carrier and its accompanying strike group warships.



CENTCOM remarked on the act as "unsafe, unprofessional and irresponsible behavior by Iran."

