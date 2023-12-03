78 US soldiers advocate for overthrow of government

(MENAFN) The US military continues to grapple with a concerning trend of extremism within its ranks, as highlighted in an annual Pentagon report that identified 78 service members suspected of advocating for the overthrow of the government.



Released this week, the report also revealed that 44 service members were suspected of supporting or participating in terrorism over the past year.



Overall, there were 183 allegations of extremism across all branches of the military, marking a 25 percent increase from the previous year.



Beyond instances of advocating revolution or supporting terrorism, the study documented cases of criminal gang activity, the promotion of widespread discrimination, and advocacy or engagement in violence to achieve political objectives.



Since 2021, the Pentagon has been providing extremism data to US lawmakers, particularly emphasizing the threats posed by white-supremacist terrorism, as highlighted during President Joe Biden's tenure.



Under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's initiative to eliminate extremism in the military, the Pentagon introduced new rules in December 2021, guiding troops on prohibited activities that range from advocating terrorism to endorsing extremist views on social media.



Additionally, the initiative included strengthened screening during the recruitment process and the establishment of an investigative unit to identify potential extremists within the ranks.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107526960