Altman seeks USD100B in funding to establish firm to challenge Silicon Valley giants

(MENAFN) In the midst of the recent upheaval in Silicon Valley surrounding the future of OpenAI, a notable subplot has emerged led by CEO Sam Altman—a venture centered on an ambitious chip-making project. Altman's endeavor, initially seeking up to USD100 billion in funding from Middle Eastern investors and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, aimed to establish a company poised to challenge industry behemoths like Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.



Altman's vision for the project, undertaken before his temporary removal and subsequent return to OpenAI's leadership, represented a monumental undertaking. The goal was to create a formidable competitor in the realm of chip manufacturing, critical in the landscape of generative AI. However, the sheer magnitude of the proposed investment, even at USD100 billion, raised questions about its adequacy. Given the strategic significance of U.S. chip designer Nvidia and Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in generative AI, Altman was not alone in recognizing the need to challenge their dominance.



Yet, entering this arena is no small feat, given the substantial barriers to entry or, in Silicon Valley terms, the formidable "moats" that exist. Nvidia commands a staggering 95 percent share of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market, originally designed for graphics but now integral to machine learning applications. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company controls approximately 90 percent of the global advanced chip market, boasting robust profitability with gross margins around 60 percent. Nvidia, with gross margins nearing 74 percent, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, achieving annual sales of USD76 billion, exemplify the formidable market position and financial success that potential competitors must contend with.



The current global shortage of Nvidia's AI chips further amplifies the allure of vertical integration in the chip-making sector. As the demand for GPUs intensifies, especially in developing and training advanced AI models, securing a consistent and stable supply of these essential components becomes pivotal for AI companies. This dynamic has prompted major technology players to accelerate efforts in developing specialized chips tailored for their workflows, particularly those deployed in data center servers for training and running large AI language models. Altman's ambitious chip project unfolds against this backdrop of industry giants and the pressing need for innovative solutions to navigate the challenges posed by the growing demand for advanced AI technologies.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107526959