Olympic medalist receives home detention sentence for engaging in US Capitol storming

(MENAFN) US Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller has been sentenced to six months of home detention for his involvement in the storming of the Capitol compound on January 6, 2021.



Delivered in a Washington court on Friday, the sentence also entails three years of probation and 360 hours of community service. Keller had previously pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress.



Aged 41, Keller, who represented the US in the Olympics in 2000, 2004, and 2008, securing four medals, including two golds, was among the supporters of former US President Donald Trump that clashed with police and briefly took control of the Capitol building during the certification of Joe Biden's election victory, which Trump baselessly claimed was rigged.



Wearing his Team USA Olympic jersey, Keller exclaimed "F**k Chuck Schumer!" and "F**k Nancy Pelosi!" inside the Capitol, referring to the majority leader of the Senate and the speaker of the House, respectively.



According to the prosecutors, there was an instance where he forcefully pulled his elbow away from a police officer trying to evacuate the building. The prosecution acknowledged, however, that the former athlete did not participate in any physical violence.

