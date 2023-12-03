US Federal Reserve head says interest rate cuts premature, announces possible hikes ahead

(MENAFN) On Friday, Jerome Powell, the Chair of the US Federal Reserve, suggested that reducing interest rates would be "premature" and hinted at the possibility of further rate hikes in the upcoming months.



"It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease," he stated in an address at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. "We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so."



Last month, the Federal Reserve opted to forgo a third consecutive interest rate increase, maintaining the federal funds rate within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range – the highest in 22 years.



Many analysts speculate that the Fed's extraordinary monetary tightening cycle, undertaken to combat record inflation, may have reached its conclusion, particularly as inflation has moderated in recent months. After reaching 9.1 percent in June of the previous year, the highest in over four decades, annual US consumer inflation declined to 3 percent in June but saw an uptick to 3.7 percent in September.



Nevertheless, Powell stated that members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are adopting a cautious "wait-and-see" approach.



"We are making decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of the incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation, as well as the balance of risks," he stated.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107526950