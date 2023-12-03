Central banks caution against premature victory claims

(MENAFN) A pronounced drop in inflation across advanced economies has triggered a standoff between financial markets and central banks regarding the anticipated timeline for reductions in borrowing costs. While central banks caution that it is premature to claim victory in their efforts to stabilize prices, investors are already expressing optimism through their actions. The proximity of interest rate cuts becomes a key point of contention in this debate.



The trajectory of inflation will play a pivotal role in determining the winner in this struggle. However, various factors, including stable energy prices and robust wage growth, pose challenges that could impede policymakers from completing the "last mile" in their journey to curtail inflation and restore it to the 2% target. Joachim Nagel, Governor of the German Central Bank, emphasized the uncertainties ahead, citing the potential for fluctuations in inflation in the near future.



Investors, undeterred by central bank warnings, are basing their calculations on the expectation that the initial rate cut, by both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, will be a quarter of a percentage point in June next year. Subsequently, two or three additional cuts are anticipated in the latter part of 2024. The Bank of England, on the other hand, is likely to follow suit but with a delayed timeline. Their initial rate cut is expected in August, with one or two subsequent cuts by the year's end.



These forecasts, gauged through pricing trends in swap markets, have emerged despite repeated assertions from policymakers that interest rates will remain elevated in the upcoming year. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, cautioned against premature declarations of victory over inflation, anticipating an acceleration in the coming months as the factors contributing to its decline fade. Fellow ECB member Isabel Schnabel likened the forthcoming phase of disinflation to the final stretch of a long-distance race, emphasizing the challenges that lie ahead in the central banks' efforts to navigate the complexities of the economic landscape.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107526949