Microsoft to invest USD3.15B in enhancing its AI data centers in UK

(MENAFN) Microsoft has disclosed its intention to invest £2.5 billion (USD3.15 billion) over the next three years to enhance and expand its AI data centers throughout the United Kingdom, according to a report by the British news agency PA Media. This strategic move by the tech giant, which involves more than doubling its existing data centers in the UK, has been lauded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a pivotal moment shaping the future of AI infrastructure and development in the country.



The investment plan includes significant expansion efforts in Microsoft's existing sites in London and Cardiff, with a potential consideration for expansion into northern England. A key component of this initiative is the commitment to bring over 20,000 advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) to the UK by 2026. These GPUs play a crucial role in machine learning and AI model development, reflecting Microsoft's dedication to advancing the capabilities of AI technologies within the region.



Beyond infrastructure enhancement, Microsoft's investment aims to have a broader impact on the AI landscape in the UK. The company has outlined plans to train over a million individuals in the artificial intelligence economy, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce in this rapidly evolving field. Additionally, Microsoft has pledged collaboration with the government and universities to support safety and research efforts in artificial intelligence, emphasizing a commitment to responsible and ethical advancements in AI technology. This comprehensive investment strategy underscores Microsoft's dedication to fostering innovation, economic growth, and societal advancement through the expansion of AI capabilities in the United Kingdom.

