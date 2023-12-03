Musk faces critique after verbal offensive against who boycott social network

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the outspoken billionaire and owner of the "X" platform, formerly known as Twitter, has launched a verbal offensive against advertisers who chose to boycott the social network. This confrontation raises concerns about the platform's stability, prompting Musk himself to acknowledge the potential for its shutdown just one year after his acquisition of it. Musk's remarks came during a highly critical public interview in New York, where he expressed frustration with advertisers attempting to leverage their financial influence.



The conflict stemmed from a wave of major brands opting to suspend their advertising presence on "X," a decision initially triggered in August. The catalyst for this move was Media Matters, a non-governmental organization dedicated to combating media misinformation, exposing advertisements by prominent companies alongside content associated with neo-Nazis. This revelation prompted a substantial withdrawal of advertisers from the platform.



In recent weeks, this exodus gained momentum, with tech giants Apple and entertainment powerhouse Disney joining the list of companies distancing themselves from "X." Musk's involvement in disseminating an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory further fueled the backlash, drawing widespread criticism and intensifying the rift between the platform and major advertisers.



While the majority shareholder of the social network did issue an apology for his controversial message during a subsequent interview, Musk swiftly shifted gears and launched a scathing attack on the advertisers who opted to sever ties with "X." The escalating tension between Musk and advertisers, coupled with the platform's already precarious position, raises questions about the future viability of "X" and the potential ramifications of Musk's confrontational approach on the platform's user base and financial standing.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107526940