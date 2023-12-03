Tax insurance demand increases amid worldwide crackdown

(MENAFN) Governments worldwide have committed to intensifying efforts in the fight against tax evasion, leading to a notable upswing in the market for insurance protection against potentially costly disputes with tax authorities. Brokers and insurance firms are predicting that 2023 will witness a record-setting year for tax insurance, with a significant increase in the number of companies seeking policies and a corresponding rise in the available coverage for potential losses in legal judgments.



The current trend suggests that some companies are taking substantial precautions, with reports indicating that, in certain instances, businesses have secured insurance coverage exceeding USD1 billion to protect against potential tax liabilities in the event of a dispute with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Interestingly, despite the heightened risks associated with more stringent enforcement measures, the cost of these policies has not seen a decline. This is attributed to the influx of insurance companies entering the market, contributing to a competitive landscape.



While companies subject to taxation may be apprehensive about increased scrutiny from entities like the IRS, insurers are placing their bets on the belief that additional enforcement measures won't entirely succeed. Their expectation is that, on the whole, these policies will yield substantial profits. Bill Kellogg, Director of Tax Insurance for North America at Ryan Trans Business Risk, noted that governments, facing pressure to bridge budget gaps, may resort to more stringent measures than in the past. This heightened scrutiny could lead to audits of corporate accounts, resulting in an anticipated surge in conflicts. Kellogg expressed confidence that insurers can play a pivotal role in assisting taxpayers with robust positions in navigating these potential disputes, aligning with the evolving landscape of tax compliance.

