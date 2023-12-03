Oil prices decline, motivated by shrinking demand, OPEC+ decisions

(MENAFN) Last week, the global oil market experienced a continuous downturn as apprehensions over diminishing demand exerted significant pressure. The decline in oil futures was notably influenced by the outcomes of the OPEC+ meeting, where voluntary production cuts were announced. Concurrently, the release of data highlighting the fragility of the American industrial sector further contributed to the downward trend.



Brent crude futures, set for February delivery, witnessed a substantial drop of 2.45 percent during settlement, amounting to a reduction of approximately USD1.98 and closing at USD78.88. This resulted in a weekly loss of 2 percent, reflecting the prevailing concerns in the market. Similarly, Nymex crude, designated for January delivery, experienced a decline of 2.5 percent, equivalent to a monetary decrease of USD1.89, settling at USD74.07. Remarkably, this marked the extension of a six-week-long series of losses for Nymex crude.



The decline in oil prices underscores the complex interplay of factors, including the cautious reaction of investors to the decisions made during the OPEC+ meeting and the persistent weakness observed in the American industrial sector. These developments have cast a shadow over the near-term prospects of the oil market, prompting a reassessment of supply and demand dynamics and their implications on global energy prices.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107526906