Five Explosions In Sumy Region As Enemy Shells Border Areas


12/3/2023 3:13:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 3, 2023, five explosions occurred in the Sumy region's Krasnopillia community following Russian mortar strikes.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night Russians shelled the Krasnopillia community. Five mortar bomb explosions were recorded,” the report states.

A reminder that, on December 1, 2023, Russian troops open fire on the Sumy region's border areas four times. Twenty explosions were recorded.

Photo: illustrative

