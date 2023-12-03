Eight Russian Drones Downed Over Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night Ukraine's air defense units intercepted eight enemy Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions over the Mykolaiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the night of December 3, 2023, the air defense forces and systems destroyed eight enemy Shahed-131/136 drones over the Mykolaiv region,” the report states.

Additionally, at 07:40 p.m., December 2, 2023, Russian invaders struck the Berezanka community with multiple launch rocket systems. Residential houses, a garage and a car were damaged. One of houses caught fire.

At 11:08 p.m., the enemy launched artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community from the Kinburn Spit. Russian projectiles hit the open area.