Dnipropetrovsk Region Struck With Russian Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 3, 2023, Russian invaders shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka community with heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Late in the evening, the Nikopol district twice came under enemy fire. The enemy army terrorized the regional center and Chervonohryhorivka community, targeting them with heavy artillery,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, the consequences of Russian shelling are yet to be checked. According to the preliminary data, civilians remained unharmed.