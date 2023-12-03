Costa Rica Will Host The First International Coffee Congress“CAFÉ WORLD SUMMIT

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The Café World Summit (CWS) is the first edition of an international congress that brings together the entire global coffee sector and will take place from March 20 to 23, at the Costa Rica Convention Center (CCCR).

All actors in the coffee value chain will participate in this congress, focusing on the coffee producer, who is the main actor in the coffee production chain and who will be able to connect with buyers.

Implications and challenges facing the coffee industry globally

((The CWS 2024 Technical Congress will offer an in-depth analysis of crucial topics, addressing the implications and challenges facing the coffee industry globally. The Scientific Committee, made up of leading experts in the field, will develop topics such as the Green Pact, Resilience in coffee cultivation for climate change, soil regeneration, latest advances in the Science of Coffee Cultivation and regenerative agriculture applied to coffee cultivation. stated Mariano Vargas, Coffee Producer and Director of the CWS.

The agenda of this important international congress will be developed as follows:

Day 1: Field visit day, where producers will tour more than 14 hectares of demonstrations of sustainable coffee practices. Followed by two days of talks with national and international panelists addressing reference topics in coffee cultivation.

Day 2 and 3: Talks with national and international panelists on technology transfer, production and trends.“This international congress reinforces all the actions carried out by Costa Rican Coffee in order to transfer technology and research applied to the national coffee sector. It is important to highlight that Costa Rica as a producing country is a global benchmark for its environmental, economic and social sustainability. That the CWS is developed in our country gives the possibility of bringing the global coffee sector closer to the farms, the industry and a lot of knowledge that has been developed throughout the country,” said Gustavo Jiménez, Executive Director of ICAFE.

Day 4. The Congress will close with a National Infusion Championship and its winner will represent Costa Rica at the SCA Fair in Chicago, April 2024. The call for this championship will be made through visits to different coffee-growing regions where the form of participation.

For Noelia Villalobos, Executive Director of the Costa Rica Fine Coffee Association,“the development of professionals within the value chain is essential for the creation and dissemination of coffee culture and in this way support the growth of consumption in countries of origin. The SCA CR, as representatives of the WCC (World Coffee Competitions) is very excited to be able to bring back the Infusion Championship, and also develop it within the framework of the CWS. The Infusion Championship has great appeal within the barista union. This will be the 3rd championship and discipline that we will hold this year along with the Barista and Taster Championships, which will take place at the beginning of March, within the framework of the VIVA el CAFÉ Festival.”

Noelia Villalobos is also the executive director of SINTERCAFE, an association that holds the Costa Rica Coffee event in the month of November. With more than 35 years of development in the country, Sintercafe will be co-producing the CWS.

In this activity, which will be carried out at the Costa Rica Convention Center, the University of Costa Rica, Coffee Institute in Costa Rica, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), National Coffee Research Center Colombia collaborates in research. (Cenicafé) and the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health (OIRSA).

“At the Costa Rica Convention Center, we seek not only to be a place for events, but a catalyst for the sustainable growth of the coffee sector. This congress represents the convergence of the passion for coffee and the constant search for innovation and sustainability. It is an honor to be part of this event of international relevance, which not only represents a meeting around coffee, but also a space that promotes unity, innovation and mutual enrichment in the fascinating world of coffee on a global scale. We are excited for the opportunity to host participants and witness the technological advances, meaningful discussions and valuable connections that will undoubtedly emerge during the Café World Summit 2024,” concluded Álvaro Rojas, Manager of the Costa Rica Convention Center.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado