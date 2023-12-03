Worldwide gold prices rise for 3rd consecutive week

(MENAFN) Gold prices continued their upward trajectory globally for the third consecutive week, as investors sought refuge in the precious metal, bolstering its status as a safe haven. The surge in gold futures prices gained momentum at the end of the trading week, influenced by the remarks of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.



In the latest trading session, gold futures prices for February delivery, the most actively traded contract, experienced a notable increase of 1.6 percent, equivalent to USD32.5, settling at USD2,089.7 per ounce. This marked a significant 3.25 percent gain since the beginning of the week. The decline in the dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, by 0.35 percent during the previous trading session further contributed to the strengthening of gold prices.



Jerome Powell's statements added impetus to the surge in gold prices, as he expressed expectations of a slowdown in spending and production growth in the coming year. Powell attributed this anticipated deceleration to the diminishing effects of the pandemic and the impact of the current restrictive monetary policy on aggregate demand. The current monetary policy is exerting downward pressure on both economic activity and inflation, prompting investors to turn to gold as a reliable hedge against uncertainty.



This sustained upward movement in gold prices underscores the precious metal's resilience as a safe-haven asset, with investors closely monitoring economic indicators and central bank policies for signals that might impact the financial landscape. As the global economic outlook remains uncertain, gold continues to be a favored asset for investors seeking stability and security in their portfolios.

