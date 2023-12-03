Federal Reserve head shows optimism, caution on interest rates

(MENAFN) In a Friday evening statement, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, reiterated the central bank's commitment to a cautious stance on interest rates. Despite maintaining a prudent outlook, Powell expressed newfound optimism regarding the progress made, emphasizing that the Federal Reserve's interventions in slowing down the economy have become "more balanced."



Powell highlighted the impactful measures taken by policymakers, indicating that these actions have led interest rates into the restrictive zone. This implies that current monetary policy is exerting downward pressure on both economic activity and inflation. Powell acknowledged the effectiveness of these measures, stating that headline inflation, averaging 2.5 percent over the past six months ending in October, is now close to the Federal Reserve's targeted 2 percent.



Reflecting on the achieved outcomes, Powell remarked during an event at Spelman College in Atlanta that they have attained the desired results from the economy. However, he tempered this optimism by noting that the full consequences of a substantial interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (5.25 percentage points) would likely become evident later. Powell emphasized the need for caution, stating that the Federal Open Market Committee will proceed carefully as the risks associated with tightening and potential excesses have become more balanced.



Powell concluded by stating that future actions will be data-driven, with a commitment to assessing whether further measures, such as raising interest rates, are necessary based on the evolving economic landscape.

