US politician gets fired from congress

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the House of Representatives voted to expel disgraced United States lawmaker George Santos, marking the first such ouster in decades and a rare instance of removal from office without a criminal conviction or charges of treason. Santos, a New York Republican who assumed office just last January by flipping a seat previously held by Democrats for a decade, faced the decisive 311-114-2 vote on Friday. Surprisingly, over 100 Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the expulsion, which required a two-thirds majority, overcoming two prior failed attempts.



The bipartisan momentum to oust Santos gained traction after the House Ethics Committee issued a damning report a month ago, citing "substantial evidence" of the lawmaker's misuse of campaign donations. The questionable expenses ranged from Botox treatments to an OnlyFans subscription. Additionally, the committee accused Santos of perpetuating a "constant series of lies" to donors and voters. The gravity of the allegations further intensified as Santos faces a federal criminal indictment on 23 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and other alleged violations.



The expulsion vote unfolded a day after Representative Marc Molinaro, another New York Republican, passionately argued on the House floor that Santos had become "divorced from reality." Molinaro stated, "He has manufactured his entire life to defraud the voters of his district and on his choice, for a member of Congress. He has lied to donors and colleagues, taking advantage of election law, using campaign funds to personally benefit himself. And he has defamed not only his office but the institution itself."



The rare removal of Santos from Congress adds a new layer to the ongoing conversation about ethical conduct, accountability, and the consequences of alleged misdeeds among elected officials. The expulsion serves as a testament to the significance placed on maintaining the integrity of public office and fostering public trust.



MENAFN03122023000045015687ID1107526872