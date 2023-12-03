Gaza: more than 109 Palestinians got murdered since ceasefire ended

(MENAFN) In a grim turn of events, more than 109 Palestinians have lost their lives since the conclusion of a week-long ceasefire, marking a resurgence of violence in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported the casualties on Friday, along with hundreds more wounded, as Israel resumed its intense bombardment of the enclave.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed its striking of over 200 targets since the ceasefire expired at 7 am local time on Friday. The assault, encompassing ground, air, and sea operations, has affected both north and south Gaza, including the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.



Despite releasing 110 hostages during the ceasefire, Hamas continues to hold 137 captives, as revealed by Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy on Friday. Levy pledged a forceful response, promising "the mother of all thumpings" to the Palestinian militants for what he perceived as a failure to release all kidnapped women, with the majority being Israelis.



During the ceasefire, Israel released approximately 240 Palestinian women and children held in its jails. Shockingly, NBC reports that 80 percent of the prisoners identified as eligible for release had never been convicted of a crime. Many were held under the controversial practice of administrative detention, without facing charges.



The IDF, resuming bombing shortly after the ceasefire expiration, claimed that Hamas violated the truce by firing rockets. In response, the militant group asserted that West Jerusalem persistently rejected further offers of hostage releases that could have extended the ceasefire.



Despite efforts by the United States, France, and other Israeli allies to prolong the pause in fighting, these attempts proved unsuccessful.



The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exchanging accusations and the international community grappling with unsuccessful diplomatic efforts to quell the escalating violence.



